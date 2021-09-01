https://thehill.com/homenews/news/570484-caesars-boots-qanon-event-from-las-vegas-property

A group associated with QAnon conspiracy will not be allowed to hold a convention at a Las Vegas location it planned to use for an October event, The Associated Press reports.

The “For God & Country Patriot Double Down” event, hosted by the group The Patriot Voice, was slated to be held at the Caesars Entertainment Inc. Forum convention space.

Caesars Entertainment executive Kate Whiteley confirmed to the Las Vegas Review Journal that the event, scheduled for Oct. 23-25, would no longer be held at the Caesars Forum convention space on the Las Vegas strip or any other Caesars property.

Tickets for the event, organized by Trump loyalist John Sabal, a.k.a. QAnon John, ranged from $650 to $3,000. Among those expected to speak at the convention were Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser in the Trump administration, and Jim Watkins, founder of QAnon conspiracy online forum 8kun, according to Business Insider.

It’s unclear if the event, billed as a “follow up” to the “Patriot Roundup” held over Memorial Day Weekend, will proceed in another location.

Currently, no information regarding another location for the event is available.

