https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-owens-takes-on-the-woke-generation-from-across-the-pond-london-special-now-available

The latest episode of “Candace” is now live and conservative firebrand Candace Owens has landed in London to discuss how to save western civilization with British politician and former head of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) and Brexit Party, Nigel Farage.

Farage, who has been deeply critical of the UK’s immigration policies — and was intricately involved in efforts to withdraw the UK from the European Union — sat down with Candace to analyze the state of the European-American relationship, and in particular, the British-American partnership, following the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The two countries used to be reliable, steadfast partners in promoting freedom across the globe but, Farage says, President Joe Biden struck a deadly blow to the “special relationship” with his disregard for coalition partners during the Afghanistan withdrawal.

“Farage notes Biden has changed Brits’ perspective of America, at least for the time being, and Candace responds by suggesting that Biden’s incompetence is simply being seen on a global scale for the first time. Farage is adamant that it is the first time he’s heard anti-American sentiment being echoed in the streets of London.

“How you leave a conflict is just as important as how you go into a conflict,” Farage tells Candace of Afghanistan. “[Biden’s] walked away without consulting with anybody. He’s walked away with no thought to the lithium reserves, without which we cannot have electric motor vehicles. He’s walked away from that and literally handed it straight to the Chinese Communist Party.”

“I’m very pro-American as you well know, I’ve worked for American companies and I’ve been involved in American current affairs and politics a bit too, but for the first time in years I’m hearing anti-American sentiment,” he adds. “How can we trust America? How can we ever trust America if they just leave us in a lurch like this? So don’t underestimate the damage this does to America in the eyes of the world. And don’t underestimate the loss of trust that will now exist. I’m not even sure NATO can survive this.”

The two then pivot to a more important task: saving western civilization in the face of politicians and governments who simply won’t — and, in many cases, are actively working to constrict citizens’ freedom, particularly in times of emergency. The place to start, Farage suggests, is in the schools — a point Candace makes frequently.

“The West faces huge problems,” Farage tells Candace. “This is the end of the American Era as far as the way the rest of the world views it. But I do think, longer-term, if we’re going to save the things that I value and you value about our society, there’s going to have to be a complete root and branch reform of the entire education system.”

Swift action is especially important in America, Farage adds because it’s the last bastion of true freedom in the world.

“If America goes, the whole of Western civilization goes. That’s how big the stakes are,” he says.

Farage also interviewed Candace for his own program, “Talking Pints.”

