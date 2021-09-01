https://www.oann.com/cd-projekt-h1-net-profit-beats-expectations/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cd-projekt-h1-net-profit-beats-expectations



FILE PHOTO: Boxes with CD Projekt’s game Cyberpunk 2077 are displayed in Warsaw, Poland, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Boxes with CD Projekt’s game Cyberpunk 2077 are displayed in Warsaw, Poland, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

September 1, 2021

(Reuters) – CD Projekt’s first-half net profit came in at 105 million zlotys ($27.65 million), beating expectations, helped by sales of its flagship games “Cyberpunk 2077” and “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”.

The Polish video games maker, which has been in the spotlight after Cyberpunk’s troubled rollout last year, reported revenues at 470.6 million zlotys, up 29% year on year.

Analysts had expected net profit of 71 million zlotys.

($1 = 3.7971 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Mark Potter)

