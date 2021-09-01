https://justthenews.com/government/congress/cheney-offers-accepts-vice-chair-post-special-democrat-led-house-panel-jan-6?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of just two Republicans on the Democrat-led Jan. 6 select House committee, was appointed Thursday as vice chairperson of the panel.

Cheney, whose outspoken criticism of former President Trump has irked many fellow Republicans, accepted the post, according to Politico.

“Every member of this committee is dedicated to conducting a non-partisan, professional, and thorough investigation of all the relevant facts regarding January 6th and the threat to our Constitution we faced that day. I have accepted the position of vice-chair of the committee to assure that we achieve that goal,” Cheney said in statement, after being offered the post by committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat.

Cheney and Illinois GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger were appointed to the committee by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, further distancing the Wyoming congresswoman from fellow House Republicans.

She was already at odds with her conference and House leadership for having voted to impeach Trump, on the argument he incited the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In May, House Republicans voted overwhelmingly to remove Cheney from the No. 3 post in their leadership, House Republican Conference chairperson.

He actions have also upset Wyoming voters enough to result in several 2022 primary challenges for her House seat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

