https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61307670bbafd42ff58a976c
The construction industry is fighting to recruit more women into a sector that faces chronic labor shortages. Women make up only 4% of skilled construction laborers in the U.S. and often face discrimi…
Justin Turner and AJ Pollock singled home the tying and go-ahead runs through the same infield hole in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Wednesday n…
In a pro-life victory, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Wednesday not to block the new Texas law banning abortions after a heartbeat is detected….
Cape Cod is embracing its shark reputation as a growing group of charter boat operators are offering shark tours in a region where whale and seal watching excursions have long been popular, and retail…