We all know that devout Catholic Joe Biden is against the heartbeat bill that just went into effect in Texas, and we can understand why unfettered abortion access is very important to CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin. We’re sorry to announce that we’re going to be getting hot takes for the rest of the day on Texas’ abortion law, but CNN’s Chris Cuomo is taking the approach of a professional journalist, posting a meme from Occupy Democrats supporting abortion but then simply asking his viewers for “thoughts.” We can’t have any way of knowing how CNN journalists feel about this “dark, dystopian” future ahead of us because they’re professionals who keep their personal opinions to themselves.

So here’s Cuomo, just looking for thoughts:

If I say yes to all of the above, will you then be willing to grant the humanity of the child? Or is this just a cheap parlor game in which you don’t actually mean anything you say? https://t.co/rWDmUzyi8B — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 1, 2021

Also, excellent Journalisming™ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 1, 2021

I’ll accept that deal — Scott Sealock (@ScottSealock) September 1, 2021

I would 100% agree to those conditions. — Robert Overturf (@iowatech80) September 1, 2021

I would agree to all those stipulations. — AceXprt (@AceXprt) September 1, 2021

We should simply be direct. Yes to all of the above. I hope others won’t play “cheap parlor games” here, but right is right. My answer isn’t dependent on how others will respond. — Nobody (@Truth_Seeker_5) September 1, 2021

To save innocent babies, yes to all of the above. — Sarah Weddell (@saraheweddell) September 1, 2021

I would agree to all of those terms, but we know it’s just a cheap parlor trick on her part. People like this are pseudo intellectuals and just want a fight. — S. L.B. (@sbrandt18) September 1, 2021

1. Yes, this would promote more 2 parent households. 2. Congress should come up with a solution to accommodate the citizen. Adoption/foster care is around for a reason. 3. Yes, if you want to take a policy and someone is willing to provide it. — PushingButtons (@PushinButtonsTV) September 1, 2021

I agree wholeheartedly. Might I suggest at the same time to make abortion a dual approved procedure? Meaning the father can accept or reject the proposition of murdering his own child. #Ourbodyourchoice — Calvin Stevenson (@CalvinS92869352) September 1, 2021

1) Yes

2) Well, there are wider issues at stake but since we are letting everyone in now, sure.

3) It’s up to the insurance company. All in, Carliss. — The Cherry Tree of Liberty (@MinarchistKitty) September 1, 2021

I’m down with all that. Be careful what you ask for dems. — boltrunner (@WhitWatson) September 1, 2021

This Carliss Chapman person is a professor? This is the shit professors are spewing? This woman is dumb as a rock and people are actually paying her for this? Idiocracy is literally happening. — StockNoob (@Crt4Me) September 1, 2021

It’s Cuomo. Of course it’s in bad faith, but the prenatal child support thing is a good idea. Utah enacted it earlier this year, and I’m sure Cuomo didn’t even know about it https://t.co/fvawaA17Zo — Tom Joyce (@TomJoyceSports) September 1, 2021

It’s parlor tricks all the way down — mpshield90 (@mpshield90) September 1, 2021

also, why is Chris Cuomo sharing “occupy democrats” graphics? — Kara Zupkus (@kara_kirsten) September 1, 2021

Because he has files full of them ready to go for any situation, just to collect thoughts on them.

