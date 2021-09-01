https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/01/cnns-chris-cuomo-asking-for-thoughts-on-this-pro-abortion-meme-from-occupy-democrats-hes-tweeting/

We all know that devout Catholic Joe Biden is against the heartbeat bill that just went into effect in Texas, and we can understand why unfettered abortion access is very important to CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin. We’re sorry to announce that we’re going to be getting hot takes for the rest of the day on Texas’ abortion law, but CNN’s Chris Cuomo is taking the approach of a professional journalist, posting a meme from Occupy Democrats supporting abortion but then simply asking his viewers for “thoughts.” We can’t have any way of knowing how CNN journalists feel about this “dark, dystopian” future ahead of us because they’re professionals who keep their personal opinions to themselves.

So here’s Cuomo, just looking for thoughts:

Because he has files full of them ready to go for any situation, just to collect thoughts on them.

