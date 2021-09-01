https://www.theepochtimes.com/covid-19-hospital-admissions-fall-for-first-time-in-weeks-across-us_3976610.html

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients in the United States are declining for the first time since late June, suggesting the latest surge has peaked.

The seven-day average of new daily hospitalizations with confirmed COVID-19 dropped 2.4 percent from a week earlier to about 12,280—the first such drop since around June 27, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It comes as fewer hospitalizations are being reported in Florida, Texas, and other Southern states, the agency said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 tracker shows that the seven-day average for both deaths and cases appears to be leveling out. Previous surges of cases—including in the spring of 2020, in late July and early August of 2020, and January 2021—always leveled out and then dropped.

During prior surges, the COVID-19 death rate appeared to be higher, according to the CDC’s data. For example, on Jan. 13 of this year—which saw the most COVID-19 deaths per day—the number of deaths was around 4,169, compared with around 240,000 cases being reported daily. In the current surge of cases, the CDC is reporting a seven-day average of around 150,000 cases daily compared with a seven-day death average of around 985.

The CDC’s tracker doesn’t report the number of hospitalizations.

A new study released last week revealed that about one-third of all Americans, or more than 100 million people, were likely infected with COVID-19 by the end of 2020. Officially, about 19.6 million cases of the virus were confirmed across the country.

Dr. Jeffrey Shaman, the director of the Climate and Health Program at Columbia University, told WebMD that the death rate from COVID-19 fell from 0.77 percent in April 2020 to 0.31 in December 2020, meaning that by the end of last year, the COVID-19 survival rate for all demographics is 99.69 percent. The estimated death rate for influenza is 0.08 percent, the researchers noted.

“There are still more people susceptible than we had believed,” Dr. Jill Foster, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at the University of Minnesota Medical School, said in the report. “If the pattern continues where the Delta variant infects a significant portion of those vaccinated, the number of people susceptible rises even higher than was predicted.”

Last week, researchers in Israeli found that individuals who were previously infected with COVID-19 saw greater protection against the Delta variant than those who were received both Pfizer vaccine shots.

“This study demonstrated that natural immunity confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, compared to the BNT162b2 two-dose vaccine-induced immunity,” the researchers wrote, noting their study has yet to be peer-reviewed.

