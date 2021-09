https://www.oann.com/covid-infections-surge-in-north-america-too-few-vaccines-in-latin-america-says-health-agency/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=covid-infections-surge-in-north-america-too-few-vaccines-in-latin-america-says-health-agency



FILE PHOTO: Ely Herrera, a health worker, injects a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination programme at Lear Corporation in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Ely Herrera, a health worker, injects a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination programme at Lear Corporation in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

September 1, 2021

BRASILIA (Reuters) – COVID-19 infections are surging again in North America and hospitalization rates among young people and adults below the age of 50 are higher today than at any point in the pandemic, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

Three quarters of the people in Latin America and the Caribbean have not been fully immunized, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing. “We need more vaccine donations,” she urged, appealing to countries around the world with excess doses to quickly share them with the region to save lives.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

