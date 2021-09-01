http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/-0WXk0s9Ykk/

Sept. 1 (UPI) — A rescue crew in Louisiana came to the aid of a cow found wedged in a tree above the floodwaters left behind by Hurricane Ida.

The St. Bernard Parish government said in a Facebook post that parish employees Tyler Acosta, David Palmer and Roy Ragan Sr. teamed up with private citizen Louis Pomes to rescue a cow found stuck in a tree near the Florissant Highway.

The crew used chainsaws to cut branches from the tree and bring the cow back down to the ground level.

The Florissant Highway remains closed due to high floodwaters from Hurricane Ida.

