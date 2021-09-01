https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/01/daaaaaaaaaaaamn-donald-trumps-save-america-releases-video-blasting-president-biden-on-afghanistan/

As Twitchy reported last week, Donald Trump, who’s banned from Twitter and YouTube and Instagram and Facebook and everywhere else, had his director of communications upload a video brutalizing President Biden over Afghanistan, COVID, inflation, and the border. He’s back this week with another spot, this one focused solely on Afghanistan and heavily featuring that video of Biden hunched over the podium mid-press conference that showed his empathy and humanity.

You know things are bad — and they’re bad — when Trump can pull quotes from the mainstream media to use in his favor.

We don’t recall seeing ads this harsh in 2020, but then again, Biden hadn’t provided all the raw material.

