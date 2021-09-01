https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/01/daaaaaaaaaaaamn-donald-trumps-save-america-releases-video-blasting-president-biden-on-afghanistan/

As Twitchy reported last week, Donald Trump, who’s banned from Twitter and YouTube and Instagram and Facebook and everywhere else, had his director of communications upload a video brutalizing President Biden over Afghanistan, COVID, inflation, and the border. He’s back this week with another spot, this one focused solely on Afghanistan and heavily featuring that video of Biden hunched over the podium mid-press conference that showed his empathy and humanity.

Without further ado:

🚨 NEW AD 🚨 45: A heartbreaking loss for the United States and its great Military. We must have hostages released and our Military equipment returned, NOW! pic.twitter.com/jC1EbQzT0z — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) September 1, 2021

You know things are bad — and they’re bad — when Trump can pull quotes from the mainstream media to use in his favor.

A powerful new video from President Trumppic.twitter.com/KTeenBqHEN — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 2, 2021

Joe Biden left Americans stranded behind enemy lines in Afghanistan. He is a disgrace and a failure!!!pic.twitter.com/43JjpojwFy — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 1, 2021

This is by far the BEST political ad I’ve seen in a VERY long time — MAGA Maxed Momma (@MaxedMother) September 1, 2021

🔥🔥🔥 — Vote YES to recall Newsom 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) September 2, 2021

Brutal truth🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — JeanTF (@patrioticwoman3) September 2, 2021

That wrote itself — Seamus69 (@Seamus692) September 1, 2021

Gimme those dogs in the director’s cut — Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) September 1, 2021

I’m not the smartest guy in the world but to me that is definitely no question a failure of epic proportions!! — Chris Mcculley (@chrismcculley07) September 1, 2021

Biden doesn’t understand what he did. — 村松 勝一 (@kamome_666) September 2, 2021

Biden makes Carter look awesome – Sad — B McKenzie (@BMcKenz31081566) September 1, 2021

If anyone who voted for Biden didnt think crap like this would happen, you needed to pay attention to Obama a little better. — Edward (@Eddie_Wilson80) September 1, 2021

Biden is a goddamned disgrace. — IrenieBeanie (@beanie_irenie) September 2, 2021

We don’t recall seeing ads this harsh in 2020, but then again, Biden hadn’t provided all the raw material.

