https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/09/01/dan-crenshaws-office-good-and-fully-wrecks-cnns-biden-simping-fact-checker-n436571
About The Author
Related Posts
With Hurricane Ida, New Orleans and Louisiana Seem to Have Learned Nothing in 16 Years
August 31, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy