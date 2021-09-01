https://www.theblaze.com/news/dan-rather-claims-people-critical-of-biden-admin-for-abandoning-women-s-rights-in-afghanistan-are-eager-to-control-women-s-bodies-in-america

Former CBS anchor Dan Rather is facing some pushback on Twitter after posting a tweet that appeared to take aim at those who oppose abortion.

“It’s worth noting that many of the same people attacking the Biden Administration for leaving women’s rights behind in Afghanistan are eager to control women’s bodies and choices in the United States,” Rather tweeted, shortly after posting another tweet on Tuesday night in which he declared, “The Supreme Court could effectively end legal abortion in Texas tonight.”

His tweets came after the U.S. completed its military withdrawal from Afghanistan on Monday, and shortly before a Texas abortion-related law was slated to take effect Sept. 1.

The Texas law, which has now taken effect after the Supreme Court did not take action on a request to block it, prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, with an exception in the case of medical emergencies.

While the law does involve criminal penalties, it allows individuals to lodge a civil action against those who conduct or induce an abortion in violation of the law and against those who knowingly participate in activity which “aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion” in breach of the law.

Some Twitter users took issue with Rather’s comment.

“Wake up. A child’s body is not a woman’s body. A child deserves to live and abortion doesn’t empower women, it’s violence. Stop spreading decades-old propaganda points for the abortion industry,” tweeted Lila Rose, the founder and president of the pro-life organization Live Action.

“Right, the people who think dismembering babies is wrong are the ones who are similar to the Taliban. Pro-abortioners always have the most sound arguments,” tweeted “Relatable” host Allie Beth Stuckey.

“I’m pro choice but most pro choice people intentionally mischaracterize the pro life argument. Dan here is one of those people,” another tweet declared.

“Dude fundamentally misunderstands the pro-life movement and sentiment. And comparing women’s rights under Sharia Law to women’s right in Western Democracies limiting the murder of the unborn reveal just how naive this cat is,” another tweet read.

“You claimed to be a ‘just the facts’ newsman for decades with no team and no biases and yet you cannot understand the distinctions you elide here. You’re telling on yourself,” Jonah Goldberg tweeted.

