As Twitchy reported earlier, the Supreme Court did not step in to stop Texas’ new abortion law from going into effect. Abortions after six weeks are banned, with certain exceptions.

Dr. Dara Kass went viral with her thread on what she’d tell her daughter if she lived in Texas; the first tweet of her thread has been retweeted more than 4,000 times and liked more than 8,000. And though she thinks Texas’ law is “horrific” (more horrific than abortion?), she believes there are ways for young women in Texas to protect themselves from pregnancy, such as getting on reliable birth control.

I spent last night thinking of medical work arounds for this horrific law, until it is rectified in the courts. So, this is what I would tell my daughter or her friends if they were in Texas. [I know this isn’t enough, but as a mom, and doctor, I am sharing my thoughts]. — Dara Kass, MD (@darakass) September 1, 2021

Get on Birth Control Now. Any form that is reliable. Oral Contraceptives, Nuva Ring, Norplant, IUD. Something. Now. — Dara Kass, MD (@darakass) September 1, 2021

Use condoms. With the birth control. Every single time. No exceptions. [This is good practice for STI protection anyway] — Dara Kass, MD (@darakass) September 1, 2021

If we draw a Venn diagram, there’s a huge overlap of people who support Texas’ law and also agree with everything she just said.

Amazing because I thought planned parenthood existed to make sure this was affordable and easily accessible for women everywhere. https://t.co/R5csxk22kf — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) September 2, 2021

Right?

If you didn’t want to be pregnant why wouldn’t you already have done this? pic.twitter.com/cmiJTuDwfE — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 1, 2021

because that requires one to be responsible for their own actions… — jeff’s messy desk (@jeffsmessydesk) September 2, 2021

That stuff is not available? 🤷 — ⚾️Curt Metzger⚾️ (@distance66) September 1, 2021

Okay either woman are not having sex as much or they are having a ton of abortions. How are they not on the pill or something? — Rob (@mylifeasrobby) September 2, 2021

Morality of abortion aside, un-married single gals should be using the pill/IUD, plus a condom, *plus* the withdrawal method!

Abortion is expensive & a huge hassle, irrespective of whether it’s murder or a mortal sin. — chris sullivan (@navillus126) September 1, 2021

Birth control is a great choice — 🎃🇺🇸Crissy83🇺🇸🎃 (@1983crissygenx) September 1, 2021

You know what works really well too…abstinence. — Anthony (@Anthony_in_DC) September 1, 2021

When did abortion go from “safe, legal & rare” to preferred method of contraception? — Yosef, 2A Advocate (@a_wandering_jew) September 2, 2021

I’m amazed at the things you can learn on doctor school. — SτΣΜ Smittie (@smittie61984) September 2, 2021

I’m sure she has made the argument “Nobody uses abortion as birth control!!!” — The Incredible PaulK (@PaKruta) September 2, 2021

Yet they claim people don’t use abortions for birth control 😳 — Megan (up/dog) (@meganthemeek) September 2, 2021

That’s always my question there are so many options now for birth control. Why do they only scream about abortion. Why not push birth control? And personal responsibility — Jen (@Jen86683242) September 1, 2021

Right? They’re talking about birth control like it’s this new thing that was just discovered. — J-9 defendtherepublic dot org (@J_9inFL) September 1, 2021

I was thinking the same exact thing. I was also thinking how her posts were an admittance that many women were opting not to use prophylactics and instead opted to use abortion as their only means of birth control. — Tao of Shawn (@qmesb) September 1, 2021

Her tweet says so much, and none of it is what she actually intended to say. — Still like beer (@UVIL1991) September 2, 2021

Yeah this is literally what we have been saying all along and it’s nice to see them agree and support the many ways to not get pregnant. — Mountain Mama (@mountianmama133) September 1, 2021

Wait…there’s a way to avoid unwanted pregnancy…?…..has this been fact-checked? — Daniel Shuemaker (@DanielShuemaker) September 2, 2021

So her advice for women when abortion isn’t an option is for them to do things they should already be doing? — Derrik Behler (@DPGBehler) September 2, 2021

Because the truth is a vast majority of abortions are performed as birth control. The women involved choose to use abortion as birth control instead of planning ahead and preventing pregnancy — Megan Fox 🦊 (@MeganFoxWriter) September 2, 2021

As if we needed any more evidence that abortion was the first choice for people, rather than the last. — no (@leeroymeanroy) September 2, 2021

Why do people act like abortion is birth control. You choose to have sex with the knowledge it can lead to pregnancy. Plan accordingly — Jordan (@willspinforgin) September 2, 2021

So what they’re saying is be personally accountable for yourself and don’t bring an innocent baby into your bad decisions? Bold. — Kenneth Carter (@Kennethjc101189) September 2, 2021

They enjoy killing babies too much to want to use contraception. pic.twitter.com/LvSAHrv88N — Data Scientist (@AIOverlord777) September 2, 2021

These same people fight against the pill being over the counter though. — Lyle Lanley (@Lyle_Lanley) September 1, 2021

Isn’t this what Planned Parenthood says it actually does? Provide birth control? What are we giving them half a billion dollars a year to do?

And shouldn’t feminists insist that their male partners be responsible for providing their own birth control?

