https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/01/doctor-inspired-by-texas-horrific-abortion-law-suggests-young-women-get-on-reliable-birth-control/

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Supreme Court did not step in to stop Texas’ new abortion law from going into effect. Abortions after six weeks are banned, with certain exceptions.

Dr. Dara Kass went viral with her thread on what she’d tell her daughter if she lived in Texas; the first tweet of her thread has been retweeted more than 4,000 times and liked more than 8,000. And though she thinks Texas’ law is “horrific” (more horrific than abortion?), she believes there are ways for young women in Texas to protect themselves from pregnancy, such as getting on reliable birth control.

If we draw a Venn diagram, there’s a huge overlap of people who support Texas’ law and also agree with everything she just said.

Right?

Here’s grandma-killer Bethany Mandel:https://twitter.com/Dasugo/status/1433204090566324224

Isn’t this what Planned Parenthood says it actually does? Provide birth control? What are we giving them half a billion dollars a year to do?

And shouldn’t feminists insist that their male partners be responsible for providing their own birth control?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...