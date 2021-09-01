https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/extinction-rebellion-climate-freaks-arrested-in-london-watch-the-police-takedown/
Excellent footage of police beating on the bus
Here’s a decent tackle on a Leftist freak…
BREAKING: Cops violently bring down Beacon of Truth outside @sciencemuseum. Nonviolent activists injured.
We call on the Science Museum to cease its partnership with @shell
RESPECT THE SCIENCE #TellTheTruth pic.twitter.com/gjvDsoI6RO
— Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) August 29, 2021
More Mayhem from London
Breaking glass at JPMorgan
Excellent footage here
Extinction Rebellion Climate Freaks