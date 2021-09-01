https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/extinction-rebellion-climate-freaks-arrested-in-london-watch-the-police-takedown/



Excellent footage of police beating on the bus

Here’s a decent tackle on a Leftist freak…

More Mayhem from London



Breaking glass at JPMorgan



Excellent footage here



Extinction Rebellion Climate Freaks

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...