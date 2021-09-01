https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/570490-first-ever-flash-flood-emergency-issued-for-part-of-new-york-city

The National Weather Service issued its first-ever flash flood emergency warning for parts of New York City on Wednesday.

The weather service posted on Twitter on Wednesday night that a flash flood emergency warning was in place for parts of the Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens until 11:30 p.m. as heavy rain pounded the northeast.

NBC New York reported that flood and tornado warnings and heavy rainfall are the last of essentially what’s left of Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Louisiana earlier this week and has since been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

Flash Flood Emergency including New York NY, Brooklyn NY, Queens NY until 11:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Phpg3otRnk — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 2, 2021

The notice posted advised residents to avoid walking or driving through the rising waters and to move to higher ground immediately.



The weather service said it was the second time it had issued such a warning with the first being for northeast New Jersey just one hour prior.

“To be clear… this particular warning for NYC is the second time we’ve ever issued a Flash Flood Emergency (It’s the first one for NYC). The first time we’ve issued a Flash Flood Emergency was for Northeast New Jersey a an hour ago,” the weather service tweeted.

To be clear… this particular warning for NYC is the second time we’ve ever issued a Flash Flood Emergency (It’s the first one for NYC). The first time we’ve issued a Flash Flood Emergency was for Northeast New Jersey a an hour ago. https://t.co/7k55jeXbpb — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 2, 2021

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Queens and Brooklyn, with possible threats of up to 60 mph in winds and hail. Meanwhile a tornado warning was issued for several parts the Bronx, New Rochelle and Mount Vernon.

Tornado Warning including The Bronx NY, New Rochelle NY, Mount Vernon NY until 9:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/aESWvhg4M5 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 2, 2021

“Central Park, NY has just observed 3.15 inches of rain in one hour,” the weather service reported.

Correction: Central Park, NY has just observed 3.15 inches of rain in one hour, from 8:51 pm to 9:51 pm. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 2, 2021

The mayor of Passaic, New Jersey, just outside of New York City, Hector Lora, announced that he was declaring a state of emergency on Facebook on Wednesday evening and urged those considering leaving their homes to stay inside.

“Presently, it is getting too dangerous to travel out on the roads. The winds, the water – we’re going presently downtown. Our police are attempting to respond to every single area. However … I want you to understand that you should not be going out right now. You should not be going out,” Lora said during a Facebook video.

