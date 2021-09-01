https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ford-motor-unveils-gay-pride-ranger-truck/
Presented without comment
‘Very Gay’ was a compliment, right? ✨🌈 #VeryGayRaptor pic.twitter.com/vOYJfwHANH
— Ford Europe (@FordEu) June 25, 2021
You asked #Ford to make the #VeryGayRaptor a reality… and we heard you.
🏳️🌈 Our-real life version made its debut at Cologne Pride last week in all its rainbow-adorned glory.@Ford_de #FordRangerRaptor #ColognePride pic.twitter.com/EK8Fh1jLMg
— Ford Europe (@FordEu) August 31, 2021