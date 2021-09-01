http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/93Q-aqYE-1o/

Hans von Spakovsky, manager of the Heritage Foundation’s Election Law Reform Initiative and a senior legal fellow of the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, said president Joe Biden’s margins of victory in Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin in the 2020 presidential election were narrower than the states’ respective totals of unaccounted-for ballots.

Biden’s margin of victory in Wisconsin was approximately 20,000 votes despite the number of ballots “missing or undeliverable” in the state amounting to 83,000, von Spakovsky noted.

“Remember the margin of victory in Wisconsin was only 20,000 votes, and that basically 82,000 ballots were either lost or undeliverable or were rejected,” von Spakovsky said on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. “That’s four times the margin of victory.”

“Those are the numbers that the Wisconsin Election Commission itself reported to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission,” he added.

Von Spakovsky shared details of “unaccounted-for ballots” from a Daily Signal report

“[The Wisconsin Election Commission] said 6,500 absentee ballots they mailed out were sent back by the postal service as ‘undeliverable’ [and] 3,000 ballots that came back were rejected. They don’t say why, but usually [a ballot is rejected] because, for example, the signature doesn’t match, indicating it may have been a fraudulent ballot,” he remarked.

Wisconsin authorities cannot account for 76,000 ballots, von Spakovsky stated. “They don’t know what happened to them,” he said. “In other words, voters requested an absentee ballot, or [Wisconsin officials] simply decided — in some places in Wisconsin — to simply mail out absentee ballots to everybody, and the ballot never came back, so it’s unaccounted for. These are the official numbers of the election commission [in Wisconsin], and we don’t know what happened to them. We don’t know if [the ballots] got lost [or] if they were stolen and somebody didn’t get to vote.”

“This didn’t just happen in Wisconsin. … The margin of victory in Arizona for Joe Biden was only a little over 10,000 votes. Maricopa County alone has admitted that they sent 110,000 mail-in or absentee ballots to what turned out to be the wrong addresses,” he continued

“They were labeled [and] returned as ‘undeliverable’ by the postal service,” he added. “Same thing in Nevada. … Clark County sent out something like 93,000 mail-in ballots that are unaccounted for. In other words, they mailed it out [and] it never came back. We don’t know what happened to them, and remember, the margin of victory in the entire state was only a little over 33,000 ballots.”

“There are literally tens of thousands of ballots out there floating around, and we don’t know what happened to them,” he concluded.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation reported that approximately 15 million mail ballots were unaccounted for in the 2020 election.

Breitbart News Sunday broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

