https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2021/09/01/lemon-demands-stop-beating-biden-we-dont-know-if-people-were

The liberal media’s fever may have finally broken after spending the last two weeks or so heavily criticizing President Biden’s unmitigated disaster of a withdrawal from Afghanistan. On Wednesday’s edition of his show, CNN’s Don Lemon spent most of the hand-off from Cuomo Prime Time demanding people be “level-headed” and “stop beating up on” the President. He even went so far as to claim that “we didn’t know if we left them behind yet.”

“I think that, you know, we should be a little bit more level-headed about this. We got out of a war. Many people didn’t agree with the way that it ended. Okay. So how do we move forward from here,” he said.

Lemon then started parroting the administration’s talking points that the crisis was actually a massive success and blamed those still stuck there for being in the predicament (despite Biden telling them the country would never collapse):

I think you have to also look at the number, again, the number of people they got out, and I think obviously the administration – the Trump administration for brokering these deals with the Taliban, and the Biden administration for however you feel about how they got out. But I think you have to give them some credit for what, number one, getting out, and number two, getting as many people out as possible. And we do have to remember there are people who went there, and we’re told they needed to leave, and they didn’t leave. We should still help them get out, continue to help them get out.

Talk about gaslighting.

“But, you know, I think people should stop beating up on the administration so much because no matter how it ended, everyone wasn’t going to be happy with the way it ended,” he proclaimed. And after repeating that demand one more time, Lemon praised Biden for supposedly “having the guts” other presidents didn’t “to get us out of Afghanistan.”

But wasn’t the situation former President Trump’s fault?

Following some pushback from Chris Cuomo where he wanted “a plan and an urgency to get the people out as promised,” Lemon began to lash out the majority of Americans who were outraged at the way the withdraw was handled and were upset Americans got left behind. “It’s TDB, to be determined. We’re still seeing what’s happening,” he said.

“You can’t get them all out in five minutes,” he huffed. “You can’t get them all out yesterday.” He then suggested the outraged were being hysterical and we didn’t know if we had truly left people behind:

So, what happens going forward, if we continue with this effort to get them out and we start getting them out, as many out as possible, then I think we should stop running around like, “on my gosh, I can’t believe we left so many people behind.” We don’t know if we left them behind yet. We don’t know that.

According to Lemon’s logic. Kevin McCallister was never left behind in Home Alone because his parents came back to get him…eventually.

“I know, but here’s the one thing you’re forgetting,” Cuomo responded. “It’s easy to be level-headed when nobody’s chasing you with a machete.”

Don Lemon’s defend of President Biden’s deadly disaster and contempt for those still stuck in Afghanistan were made possible because of lucrative sponsorships from SimpliSafe and Trivago. Their contact information is linked so you can tell them about the biased news they fund.

The transcript is below click “expand” to read:

CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight

September 1, 2021

10:02:15 p.m. Eastern (…) DON LEMON: I think that, you know, we should be a little bit more level-headed about this. We got out of a war. Many people didn’t agree with the way that it ended. Okay. So how do we move forward from here? I think you have to also look at the number, again, the number of people they got out, and I think obviously the administration – the Trump administration for brokering these deals with the Taliban, and the Biden administration for however you feel about how they got out. But I think you have to give them some credit for what, number one, getting out, and number two, getting as many people out as possible. And we do have to remember there are people who went there, and we’re told they needed to leave, and they didn’t leave. We should still help them get out, continue to help them get out. But, you know, I think people should stop beating up on the administration so much because no matter how it ended, everyone wasn’t going to be happy with the way it ended. So, if there’s any silver lining in this, it’s going to be what happens going forward. You can’t change the past. You can’t bring those lives back, as awful as that is. And so, you know, I just think sometimes – I think the administration is getting beaten up on this a little bit too much. Because there’s a lot of blame to go around from four different presidents who actually didn’t have the guts to get us out of Afghanistan because they were afraid of this moment and what an exit might look like. (…) 10:05:00 p.m. Eastern CHRIS CUOMO: I do agree with you, though, looking back is a mistake right now because of the current crisis. I don’t care how the Biden administration feels about criticism, but they need to have a plan and an urgency to get people out. I didn’t hear it from the state department. LEMON: Well, that’s a whole different thing. It’s our job to be critical. I think they’re separate things here. We’re talking about everything doesn’t have to all be lumped in one basket. CUOMO: Agree. LEMON: You can see getting all those people out was a success. You can see that. And I do believe that there’s going to have to be accountability. We’re going to have to find out what happened and what went wrong. CUOMO: I want a plan and an urgency to get the people out as promised. LEMON: It’s TDB, to be determined. We’re still seeing what’s happening. CUOMO: I’m just saying what I saw today– LEMON: You can’t get them all out in five minutes. You can’t get them all out yesterday. So, what happens going forward, if we continue with this effort to get them out and we start getting them out, as many out as possible, then I think we should stop running around like, “on my gosh, I can’t believe we left so many people behind.” We don’t know if we left them behind yet. We don’t know that. CUOMO: I know, but here’s the one thing you’re forgetting. I hear you, but Don. It’s easy to be level-headed when nobody’s chasing you with a machete. LEMON: I understand that. CUOMO: On the ground in Afghanistan, it’s a different reality for these people. They’re going to be hunted. LEMON: Yeah. CUOMO: I’ve seen it. This is what they do. LEMON: That’s the awful part of war. CUOMO: So you don’t have a lot of time. And there has to be an urgency commensurate with the need. (…)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

