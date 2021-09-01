https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-rogan-i-got-sick-with-covid-and-kicked-its-ass/

‘I really only had one bad day’

‘Turns out I got Covid. We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. All kinds of adds — monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, Z-Pac, Pregnazone, everything, and I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip and I did that three days in a row and so here we are on Wednesday and I feel great.  I only had one bad day.  Sunday sucked.  But, monday was better.  Tuesday felt better than Monday. And today, I feel good.”

