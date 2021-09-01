https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccinated-israel-records-10000-covid-cases-in-one-day/

Vaccinated Israel records 10,000+ Covid cases in one day

The vaccination campaign is proceeding at full speed with more than 100,000 shots administered on most days. So far, more than 2.15 million Israelis have received their third shot. On Sunday, anyone over the age of 12 who has been vaccinated for at least five months became eligible for the booster shot.

Israel now leads the world in the seven-day rolling average of new daily #COVID19 cases per capita, overtaking Montenegro and Georgia, according to the Oxford University-based Our World in Data. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 31, 2021

This is a spoof photoshop from Paul Joseph Watson