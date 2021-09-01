https://www.dailywire.com/news/instagram-apologizes-after-suspending-account-of-gold-star-mother-who-lost-son-in-afghanistan-terror-attack

Instagram has apologized after suspending the account of a Gold Star mother who lost her son in the terror attack on Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport last week.

The Facebook-controlled platform told The Washington Examiner that Shana Chappell’s account had been suspended in “error.” Chappell has been vocal on social media about holding President Joe Biden responsible for the death of her son, 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui.

“We express our deepest condolences to Ms. Chappell and her family. Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies,” Instagram’s statement continued.

Chappell brought attention to her suspension from Instagram on Monday, posting a message on Facebook slamming the platform for her suspension and Biden over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“It seems Instagram took it upon themselves to delete my account because i am assuming it was because i gained so many followers over my sons death due to Biden’s negligence, ignorance and him being a traitor!” Chappell wrote. “I’m gonna assume that Facebook is gonna delete me next! Funny how these leftist one sided pieces of crap don’t want the truth to come out!”

Nikoui died last week during a terror attack on Karzai by the Islamic State-affiliated group ISIS-K. A suicide bomber detonated his bomb vest near one of the main gates to the airport, killing Nikoui and a dozen other U.S. service members as well as dozens of Afghan civilians. Chappell and her husband have been outspoken in their criticism of Biden in social media posts and during television interviews.

In one post, Chappell relayed her interaction with the president during Nikoui’s homecoming at Dover Air Force Base Sunday. She wrote:

[President Biden] This msg is for you! I know my face is etched into your brain! I was able to look you straight in the eyes yesterday and have words with you. After i lay my son to rest you will be seeing me again! Remember i am the one who stood 5 inches from your face and was letting you know i would never get to hug my son again, hear his laugh and then you tried to interrupt me and give me your own sob story and i had to tell you “that this isn’t about you so don’t make it about you!!!” You then said you just wanted me to know that you know how i feel and i let you know that you don’t know how i feel and you do not have the right to tell me you know how i feel! U then rolled your f***ing eyes in your head like you were annoyed with me and i let you know that the only reason i was talking to you was out of respect for my son and that was the only reason why, i then proceeded to tell you again how you took my son away from me and how i will never get to hug him, kiss him, laugh with him again etc… u turned to walk away and i let you know my sons blood was on your hands and you threw your hand up behind you as you walked away from me like you were saying “ ok whatever!!! You are not the president of the United States of America Biden!!!! Cheating isn’t winning!!!You are no leader of any kind! You are a weak human being and a traitor!!!! You turned your back on my son, on all of our Heros!!! you are leaving the White House one way or another because you do not belong there!MY SONS BLOOD IS ON YOUR HANDS!!! All 13 of them, their blood is on your hands!!!! If my president Trump was in his rightful seat then my son and the other Heros would still be alive!!!! You will be seeing me again very soon!!! Btw as my son and the rest of our fallen Heros were being taken off the plane yesterday i watched you disrespect us all 5 different times by checking your watch!!! What the f*** was so important that you had to keep looking at your watch????You are nobody special Biden!!! America Hates you!!!!!

