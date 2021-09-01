https://www.dailywire.com/news/is-that-progressive-idea-actually-racist-browser-extension-find-out

Does something seem a little off about that corporate diversity consultant’s plan to separate people by races? Is there anything wrong with the government distributing benefits to people based on immutable characteristics? Is “anti-racism” just racism?

Technology developed by The Daily Wire can help you — and your progressive friends — answer these questions.

A Chrome browser extension called “Is This Racist?” makes it easy to see whether progressive rhetoric is actually illiberal, based on a simple, empathy-based premise: Consider how it would sound if the races were swapped.

With one click, you can install it to your browser. Then go to the Extensions panel by clicking the puzzle icon in the upper-right, and pin it to your toolbar. When you’re reading an article or government policy involving race, click the head icon to help understand if you should be offended or not.

Here are some examples:

The Nation published an article by lawyer Elie Mystal, who — at least in the ever-so-slightly modified version produced by Is This Racist? — celebrates that the deadly pandemic has meant he’s “been living in my Blackness-free castle for a year.”

“Black people aren’t in my face all of the time… Black people haven’t improved; I’ve just been able to limit my exposure to them,” he rejoices.

What about the new trend in K-12 schools across the country, sometimes called “affinity groups,” of segregating by race so people can be “safe”?

It turns out, that’s pretty clearly racist — just consider this 1950s-style headline in Wear Your Voice Magazine, which proclaims, “No, White-Only Safe Spaces Are Not Racist.”

What about the chaotic demonstrations that enveloped the nation over the last year? Vox has a pithy, if repulsive, explanation: it’s ignorant, racist blacks risking their lives.

What about government? Oakland is giving out free money — but only if you’re of a certain race. Sounds totally legal, right?

Meanwhile, the White House is pleased that “60 percent of doses at federally-run Community Vaccination sites were administered to white people… But there is more work to do.”

Then there is the Education Post describing the purported problems in schools:

Nahliah Webber, the Executive Director of the Orleans Public Education Network, writes in this browser-modified version:

Black children are left unchecked and unbothered in their schools, homes and communities to join, advance and protect systems that take away White life. We never talk about this moral and human failing in Black culture as something that needs to get fixed now. Instead, we pour millions of dollars into discussions, conferences, professional development, curriculum and consultancies that talk about fixing White people. And I’m tired…. I’m tired of Black people taking their violent culture, standards and metrics into White spaces and telling White children that they don’t measure up. Because who is really failing here?… The federal government needs to commission studies on Black neighborhoods that produce and insulate anti-White physical, economic and political violence… Because that’s where the problem is—with Black children being raised from infancy to violate White bodies with no remorse or accountability.

The world of entertainment, it turns out, is just as racist.

Higher ed, of course, has a problem too.

Worse, it at times seems to flirt with a morally repugnant solution.

