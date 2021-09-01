https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-rogan-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-and-says-he-has-taken-ivermectin-to-treat-it-along-with-other-fda-approved-meds

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan said on Wednesday that he had contracted the coronavirus and was treating it with various medications, including ivermectin.

Rogan made the announcement on a video on his Instagram account.

“Hello friends, so I got back from the road Saturday night, feeling very weary, I had a headache and I just felt run down. And just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house, and throughout the night I got fevers and swears, and I knew what was going on,” he explained.

“So I got up in the morning, got tested, and It turns out I got COVID,” said Rogan.

“So we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds, monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything,” he continued.

“And I did that three days in a row, and so here we are Wednesday, and I feel great!” Rogan said. “I really only had one bad day, Sunday sucked. Monday was better, Tuesday felt better than Monday, and today I feel good, I actually feel pretty f***ing good.”

He concluded the video saying the illness forced him to postpone his show in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Crazy times we’re living in, but a wonderful heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily,” Rogan concluded, “and my love to all of you. Thank you!”

Some took to social media to attack Rogan for taking ivermectin which has not been approved by the FDA to treat the coronavirus and has led to an increase in calls to poison control centers in some states.

Rogan was excoriated by many when he opined that young people who are healthy didn’t need to get vaccinated, but he later apologized for the comments and told people he wasn’t a doctor and they should get their medical advice elsewhere.

“I am not a doctor. I am a f***ing moron. And I am a cage-fighting commentator who’s a dirty stand-up comedian!” Rogan said at the time. “I am not a respected source of information even for me! But I at least try to be honest about what I am saying.”

