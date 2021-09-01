https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/570449-joe-rogan-says-hes-taking-ivermectin-after-covid-19-diagnosis

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan says that he’s taking the dewormer drug ivermectin after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Rogan told his followers that he has to change his comedy tour schedule.

“I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary. I had a headache. I felt just run down,” he said.

Rogan did not reveal if he’s been vaccinated against the coronavirus but said he’s been taking a number of medications, mentioning a Z-Pak, prednisolone and ivermectin, which is given to livestock and not recommended for the treatment of COVID-19.

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

“So we threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds,” Rogan said.

The former “Fear Factor” host has come under fire multiple times in the past for spreading misinformation. In April, he sought to clarify remarks he made earlier casting doubt on the need for young, healthy people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying he’s “not an anti-vax person.”

“I’m not a doctor, I’m a f—ing moron, and I’m a cage fighting commentator. … I’m not a respected source of information, even for me. But I at least try to be honest about what I’m saying,” he said on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

