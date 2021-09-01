https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/570449-joe-rogan-says-hes-taking-ivermectin-after-covid-19-diagnosis
Popular podcast host Joe Rogan says that he’s taking the dewormer drug ivermectin after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Rogan told his followers that he has to change his comedy tour schedule.
“I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary. I had a headache. I felt just run down,” he said.
Rogan did not reveal if he’s been vaccinated against the coronavirus but said he’s been taking a number of medications, mentioning a Z-Pak, prednisolone and ivermectin, which is given to livestock and not recommended for the treatment of COVID-19.
You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4
— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021
“So we threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds,” Rogan said.
“I’m not a doctor, I’m a f—ing moron, and I’m a cage fighting commentator. … I’m not a respected source of information, even for me. But I at least try to be honest about what I’m saying,” he said on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”