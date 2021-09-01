https://noqreport.com/2021/09/01/larry-elder-says-gov-newsom-out-of-california-come-september-14th/

With the Democrats taking heat from all corners, it’s easy to forget that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is facing a recall election. In just the past couple of months, Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo was once held in high esteem and now he is moving out of the governor’s mansion. While Newsom still has a few weeks before the September 14th recall election, leading GOP gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder gave somewhat of a prediction as he was talking on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures”, and it doesn’t look good for Newsom.

Putting personal feelings aside, Elder used nothing but facts and data to show just how bad Newsom is going to lose. “Right now, the recall side and the anti-recall side, we are about 50-50. It takes 50% plus one vote to get this guy out. And about a third of all those who signed the petition to get him out were Independents and Democrats who just voted for him two years earlier. The majority of Hispanics now want him out; the lion’s share of Hispanics who voted for him just two years earlier, Independents also want him out. 53% of all California voters say he does not deserve a second […]