Some on the left lashed out at progressive actress Susan Sarandon after the Supreme Court approved a pro-life law in Texas that places new restrictions on abortion.

“With everything going on in Texas and soon in other states, it’s a friendly reminder that Susan Sarandon can f*** all the way off,” tweeted liberal commentator Tony Posnanski.

Centrist Democrat ire has been pointed at Sarandon and other far-left Democrats who refused to hold their nose to vote for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election ever since the surprise victory for former President Donald Trump.

The new law in Texas bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Opponents of the law asked the Supreme Court to block it in an emergency order but were denied by Justice Samuel Alito who presides over such requests from Texas.

Many on the left took to Twitter once again to blame Sarandon for the composition of the Supreme Court as a result of the nominations by the former president.

“Rich women like Susan Sarandon will be just fine. The harsh edicts of the #AmericanTaliban will not touch her privileged life,” tweeted liberal writer Stephanie Guerilus.

“The blood of every woman butchered in Texas because of back alley abortions has now stained your hands. You should never be forgiven for helping give us trump and taking away a women’s right to choose,” tweeted one critic.

“F*** Susan Collins. F*** it, f*** Susan Sarandon and they’re-both-the-same non voters or let’s-try-something-different Trump voters. F*** them all. It goes back to 2016,” tweeted screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer.

“Hey, hats off to Susan Sarandon for helping to both get us into Afghanistan and out of Roe v. Wade,” joked another liberal critic.

“Reminder @SusanSarandon wanted all of this to be done to women’s rights. All of it,” tweeted writer Maggie Klaus.

Others defended Sarandon and called for Democrats to fight against “deep structural oppression” instead.

