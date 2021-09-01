http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dSl89Ietwoc/

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-CT), the 2000 Democratic Party vice presidential nominee, on Wednesday ripped President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, which the president deemed a “success” despite hundreds of citizens and even more allies being left behind.

“I think the president has been wrong about Afghanistan for quite a long time because he’s been wanting to withdraw our troops,” Lieberman told Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show.”

Lieberman warned that everyone is “going to pay” for allowing Afghanistan to be taken over by the Taliban.

“Truth is we had not lost an American soldier since February of 2020 until the 13 were tragically killed by the terrorists as … a consequence of the decision to withdraw and the botched evacuation plan, so yeah, I’m disappointed,” Lieberman stated. “And I think we’re all going to pay for it, first of all, the people in Afghanistan.”

He added, “They are a radical Islamist terrorist group, and they’re going to welcome other radical Islamist terrorist groups to Afghanistan who will aim to strike us from there as al Qaeda did on 9/11. I mean, it’s just tragic and totally unnecessary. The country and America’s role in it had reached a balance. We should’ve left it alone, and it was worth it.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

