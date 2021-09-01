https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lyft-driver-shitcanned-for-listening-to-sheriff-david-clarke-on-the-radio/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

A Lyft driver claims the app permanently deactivated his account after a passenger complained that he was listening to News/Talk 1130 WISN during her ride.

Ryan Alexander, who had been a Lyft driver for years, tells “The Dan O’Donnell Show” that a Lyft representative told him during a phone call Saturday that his account was suspended because he had been listening to “racist talk radio programming,” a violation of the app’s terms of service.

Alexander says he was listening to former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke fill in for Mark Belling during the “Mark Belling Late Afternoon Show” Thursday evening when a passenger took exception to the discussion Clarke was having about Black Lives Matter and abortion rates in the African-American community.

“She called Clarke trash, slammed the door to my car when she got out, and specifically referenced abortion which Clarke did talk about briefly while she was in the car,” Alexander says.

Continue reading…