Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell invokes own polio fight while urging Americans to get vaccinated In Afghanistan, President Biden had to play the losing hand his predecessors dealt him The Memo: COVID-19 frustrations rise alongside delta surge, school reopenings MORE (Ky.) on Wednesday shot down calls from within his own party to try to impeach President Biden Joe BidenTapper presses top Biden aide on Afghanistan: ‘How are you going to get those Americans out?’ Overnight Defense & National Security: War ends, but finger pointing continues On The Money — Companies consider making unvaccinated workers pay MORE, pointing to next year’s midterm election as a potential check on the administration.

“Well, look, the president is not going to be removed from office. There’s a Democratic House, a narrowly Democratic Senate. That’s not going to happen,” McConnell said at an event in Kentucky, asked if Biden’s handling of the drawdown in Afghanistan merits impeachment and if he would support it.

“There isn’t going to be an impeachment,” he added.

McConnell’s comments come as some Republicans in the House and Senate call for Biden’s impeachment or for him to resign or be involuntarily removed from office over the botched Afghanistan exit.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamWicker says he’s recovered from coronavirus The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by AT&T – Biden tested by Afghanistan exit, Ida’s wrath Sunday shows – Impending Afghanistan withdrawal deadline dominates MORE (R-S.C.) said last week that he thought Biden should be impeached. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who chairs the Senate GOP campaign arm, questioned if it was time to invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows the majority of the Cabinet or a body appointed by the Congress to remove a president.

Sens. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyIn Afghanistan, President Biden had to play the losing hand his predecessors dealt him Trump to hold rallies in Iowa, Georgia Republicans hit Biden over Afghanistan, with eye on midterms MORE (R-Mo.) and Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnIn Afghanistan, President Biden had to play the losing hand his predecessors dealt him Zeldin calls on Biden to resign in the wake of Afghanistan attack The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Afghanistan chaos now a deadly crisis as US troops perish MORE (R-Tenn.) both called for Biden to resign and House conservatives, including some of former President Trump Donald TrumpMcCarthy says GOP ‘will not forget’ if firms hand records to Jan. 6 panel The Memo: Defensive Biden tries to put Afghanistan behind him Hillicon Valley: Agencies on alert for ransomware attacks ahead of Labor Day weekend MORE‘s biggest allies, have called for Biden to be impeached.

McConnell’s comments aren’t the first time he’s pushed back on impeachment calls. Asked late last month if he agreed with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s meeting with Trump ‘soon’ in Florida MORE (R-Ga.), who filed three impeachment articles, that Biden should be impeached, McConnell told a Kentucky TV station: “No.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyOvernight Defense & National Security: War ends, but finger pointing continues McCarthy says GOP ‘will not forget’ if firms hand records to Jan. 6 panel GOP demands keeping troops in Kabul until all Americans evacuated MORE (R-Calif.) has also stopped short of embracing impeachment calls, while predicting that a GOP-controlled House would probe Biden’s Afghanistan exit and that there would be a “day of reckoning.”

After Democrats twice impeached Trump, first in 2020 for abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine and in 2021 for inciting an insurrection after a mob of his supporters breached the Capitol, GOP strategists have predicted that Biden is likely to face impeachment calls if Republicans take back the House next year.

If a GOP-controlled House were to impeach Biden, it could eat up precious floor time in the Senate where trials typically take weeks and grind all other business to a halt. No president has been formally found guilty at the end of a Senate trial.

McConnell, instead of looking ahead to 2023, pointed to the midterm elections, where Republicans are feeling increasingly bullish about the chances of winning back the House or Senate, as an opportunity to hold Biden accountable.

“The report card you get is every two years,” McConnell said. “I think the way these behaviors get adjusted in this country is at the ballot box.”

To win back the House, Republicans need to pick up a handful of seats and need a net gain of just one seat to flip the Senate.

“I do think we’re likely to see a typical kind of midterm reaction to a new administration… Typically there is some buyer’s remorse,” he said.

