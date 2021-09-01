https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mcconnell-biden-will-not-be-impeached/

Mitch McConnell shot down calls from within his own party to try to impeach President Biden, pointing to next year’s midterm election as a potential check on the administration.

“Well, look, the president is not going to be removed from office. There’s a Democrat House, a narrowly Democrat Senate. That’s not going to happen,” McConnell said at an event in Kentucky, asked if Biden’s handling of the drawdown in Afghanistan merits impeachment and if he would support it.

“There isn’t going to be an impeachment,” he added.

McConnell’s comments come as some Republicans in the House and Senate call for Biden’s impeachment or for him to resign or be involuntarily removed from office over the botched Afghanistan exit.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said last week that he thought Biden should be impeached. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who chairs the Senate GOP campaign arm, questioned if it was time to invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows the majority of the Cabinet or a body appointed by the Congress to remove a president.

Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) both called for Biden to resign and House conservatives, including some of former President Trump’s biggest allies, have called for Biden to be impeached.

McConnell’s comments aren’t the first time he’s pushed back on impeachment calls. Asked late last month if he agreed with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who filed three impeachment articles, that Biden should be impeached, McConnell told a Kentucky TV station: “No.”

There is no video available of McConnel's remarks today, but he discusses it in this clip with Chris Wallace






