A new poll found that a majority of Americans said President Joe Biden should resign over the disastrous U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Rasmussen Reports survey found that 52% of U.S. likely voters wanted Biden to resign.

Another 39% disagreed that Biden should resign, while another 9% said they weren’t sure. That makes the net margin negative for Biden by 13 percentage points.

The survey was conducted between Aug. 30 and 31, at the time when the evacuation mission out of the airport in Kabul ended and several hundred American citizens were abandoned. Biden addressed the country the next day and defended the withdrawal by saying that 90% of the Americans who wanted to leave the country were able to be evacuated.

The poll also found that on a generic ballot Americans were equally divided on supporting a Democratic candidate or a Republican candidate, 40% for each.

“Over the last five months I have run the same question every single month, until this version this past weekend, the Democrats have led every single time,” said pollster Scott Rasmussen to The National Desk. “So the trend is moving a little bit in favor of the GOP.”

He said that the crisis at the border, and a loss in economic confidence added to the anxiety over the Afghanistan debacle.

“The last month has been pretty horrible for the Biden administration and it’s beginning to show up in these numbers,” added Rasmussen.

About 58% of voters said they were very motivated to get out to vote in the next election.

Other polling has found Biden’s favorability plummeting from over 50% down to 41%. NBC polling found that Americans were souring on his performance in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.

The Rasmussen Reports poll was comprised of a national telephone and online survey of likely voters.

