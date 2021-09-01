https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-trump-ad-released/
Trump pounces on weak and diminished Sleepy Joe.
If the video doesn’t show, reload the page.
CFP traffic is overwhelming the video server at Trump’s website.
Here’s the same video from twitter…
NEW!
President Donald J. Trump: “A heartbreaking loss for the United States and it’s great Military. We must have hostages released and our Military equipment returned, NOW!” pic.twitter.com/VIZcrz213a
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 1, 2021