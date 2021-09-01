https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/north-carolina-high-school-lockdown-shooting-campus-one-student-injured-suspect-large/

Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina went on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired on campus.

“Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available,” the Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted.

Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

Law enforcement told parents to report to the “Harris Teeter” and NOT to the YMCA to be reunited with their children.

The Winston-Salem tweeted out an update at 1:54 EDT:

New details about the Mount Tabor incident:

5. One student is injured, all other students are safe.

6. We are actively seeking the suspect. We have no confirmed information of any other shootings or injuries.

WXII Lee Anne Denyer said police, an ambulance and sheriff deputies are at the school.

BREAKING: We do not have any details confirmed. Police and other first responders are on Petree Road, at Mount Tabor High School. We have seen police, an ambulance, sheriff deputies and fire department. Parents are here, too. @WXII pic.twitter.com/QblwfLZ7FA — WXII Lee Anne Denyer (@WXIILeeAnne) September 1, 2021

DEVELOPING…

