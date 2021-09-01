https://www.theblaze.com/news/ocasio-cortez-defends-biden-on-disastrous-afghanistan-withdrawal-war-is-addictive

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York defended President Joe Biden on the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan by accusing his critics of profiting from war.

The democratic socialist called the withdrawal decision “courageous” in a tweet on Wednesday.

“In case you’re wondering why people are going on TV relentlessly attacking Biden for his courageous decision to leave Afghanistan when no other president would, here’s one glimpse as to why,” she tweeted with a video of herself grilling a military contractor in 2019.

“War is addictive for the few who reap its profits, while the rest of us foot the bill,” she added.

In a previous tweet, Ocasio-Cortez referred to the “crisis” in Afghanistan but she put the blame squarely on the United States and did not mention Biden’s involvement or culpability in the disaster.

“We have a moral obligation to the Afghan people. The U.S. role in this crisis is indisputable,” she tweeted.

“We must waste no time or expense in helping refugees safely & swiftly leave Afghanistan. We must immediately welcome them to the U.S. & provide real support as they rebuild their lives,” she added.

Biden angrily defended himself in an address to the nation on Tuesday, one day after the evacuation mission ended in Afghanistan and stranded between 100 and 200 Americans citizens.

“We completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, with more than 120,000 people evacuated to safety,” Biden said. “No nation has ever done anything like it in all of history.”

Biden’s approval rating has plummeted in several polls since the withdrawal that some called a “moment of American humiliation.” One poll showed his approval rating plunging to 41% after he had enjoyed ratings above 50%.

Ocasio-Cortez has also previously called on Congress to repeal the original 2001 authorization for military action in Iraq and Afghanistan.

