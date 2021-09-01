https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/570369-three-officers-two-paramedics-charged-in-the-death-of-elijah-mcclain

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) announced Wednesday that three police officers and two paramedics have been charged in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, The Associated Press reported.

News of the charges comes after Weiser launched a grand jury investigation into McClain’s death in January.

“Our investigation will be thorough, guided by the facts and law, and worthy of the public’s trust. In order to maintain the impartiality and integrity of the process, we have no further comment at this time,” Weiser’s office said at the time.

McClain, 23, was killed in August 2019 after he was stopped by police officers and injected with ketamine.

The young Black man’s death garnered attention after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.

This is a developing report.

