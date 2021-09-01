https://www.gatekeepersonline.com/post/we-are-witnessing-just-how-fragile-the-american-system-truly-is

As the end of the American Revolutionary War came to a close, the thirteen states of the new nation sought to work together to establish a central government that would affirm each state’s sovereignty, yet unify them so they could effectively address the challenges that were common to all. This was a difficult balancing act.

The Articles of Confederation, which the states approved during the early part of 1781, represented the nation’s first attempt. Some of the problems that developed, like those that gave rise to Shays’ rebellion, became urgent. It soon became apparent that this document was insufficient.

In May of 1787, the states sent delegates to Philadelphia to iron out the problems in the Articles of Confederation. They met from May 25 to September 17, 1787, at the Pennsylvania State House, now known as Independence Hall. George Washington served as its president as fifty-five delegates deliberated and debated together.

At one point, when barriers seemed insurmountable, Benjamin Franklin implored the assembly to pray regularly for God’s help in the deliberative process. The task remained formidable, but consensus was indeed reached, signatures affixed and the Constitution was sent to the states for ratification.

On September 17, 1787 – the last day of the Constitutional Convention – ratification was several years and many debates away, yet an important milestone had been reached. Historians Larry Schweikart and Michael Allen write, “From the outset, the proceedings had perched perilously on the verge of collapse, making the final document indeed a miracle. When the convention ended, a woman buttonholed (Benjamin) Franklin and asked what kind of government the nation had. ‘A republic, madam,’ Franklin replied, ‘if you can keep it.'”

Benjamin Franklin understood what many modern-day Americans apparently do not: The form of government the Constitution affirmed is fragile. It will only work if the people cooperate, not merely enjoy their liberties and rights for their own sakes, but accepting their responsibilities as citizens.

Among those responsibilities is the duty of embracing and practicing virtue, because, as we will see, freedom cannot be maintained without it. In turn, virtue is tied to faith in and devotion to God.

How does one express these? Obeying the Commandments is ground zero. When we as Americans do this, we help make it possible to keep the republic our Founding Fathers painstakingly established in the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution.

Conversely, one of the most effective ways a society can kill a free nation is by dismissing, ignoring or directly rebelling against the Commandments. We can summarize rejection of the Ten Commandments in five easy-to-remember principles:

Forget God (this relates to Commandments 1 through 4) Destroy the Family (Commandments 5 and 7) Devalue Life (the Sixth Commandment Take What Isn’t Yours (Commandments 8 and 10) Hate Your Neighbor (the Ninth Commandment)

In the first chapter of 5 Steps to Kill a Nation and How to Stop the Bleeding , we will explore how forgetting God destroys a free society – and, ominously, what forgetting Him has done to the United States of America.

This article is an excerpt from the book 5 Steps to Kill a Nation and how to Stop the Bleeding by Pastor Sam Jones. To order this book today, click here .

