A Phoenix school district is incentivizing teachers to implement Social-Emotional Learning and ‘culturally responsive pedagogy’ in their classrooms.

Teachers will not receive their bonuses if they refuse to participate.

Social-Emotional Learning is just a fancy term for racial indoctrination or Critical Race Theory.

according to CASEL, the framework used by the district:

SEL advances educational equity and excellence through authentic school-family-community partnerships to establish learning environments and experiences that feature trusting and collaborative relationships, rigorous and meaningful curriculum and instruction, and ongoing evaluation. SEL can help address various forms of inequity and empower young people and adults to co-create thriving schools and contribute to safe, healthy, and just communities. Core features of Transformative SEL include: Authentic partnering among students and adults with a deep focus on sharing power and decision-making between young people, educators, families, and communities.

Academic content that integrates issues of race, class and culture.

Instruction that honors and makes connections to students’ lived experiences and identities, and scaffolds learning to build an understanding of others’ lived experiences.

Enhancing and foregrounding social and emotional competencies needed for civic engagement and social change, such as reflecting on personal and social identities, examining prejudices and biases, interrogating social norms, disrupting and resisting inequities, and co-constructing equitable and just solutions.

Prioritizing students’ individual and collective agency to take action for social justice.

Focus on creating belonging and engagement for all individuals.

This sounds like an activist training kit.

Matthew Nielsen shared this thread on Twitter.

Teachers in a Phoenix school district who don’t teach CRT to their students will be paid less than those who do. Here’s how: Phoenix Union High School District will only pay “Prop 301” dollars, intended as ‘pay-for-performance’ bonuses, to teachers if they complete training on social-emotional learning and ‘culturally-responsive pedagogy’ and then implement them in their lessons. How is social-emotional learning related to CRT? @annakmiller wrote a comprehensive explanation on this, here: https://idahofreedom.org/social-emotional-learning-part-2-how-sel-became-a-vehicle-for-critical-race-theory/… Teachers who refuse to do this will be ineligible for their bonuses.

Phoenix Union High School District will only pay “Prop 301” dollars, intended as ‘pay-for-performance’ bonuses, to teachers if they complete training on social-emotional learning and ‘culturally-responsive pedagogy’ and then implement them in their lessons. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/f89NqQcRG7 — Matthew Nielsen (@matthewnielsen) August 27, 2021

Teachers who refuse to do this will be ineligible for their bonuses. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/KCQYhWSyVv — Matthew Nielsen (@matthewnielsen) August 27, 2021

Critical Race Theory was outlawed from classrooms in Arizona by HB2906 and HB2898.

Now they’re just calling it “social and culturally responsive pedagogy” and discriminating against those who truly see their students as one and the same.

This is lawlessness.

