Podcast host Joe Rogan says he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that ivermectin is among the drugs he’s using to treat the illness.

Rogan made the announcement Wednesday. He one of the most widely listened to podcasts in the world and was criticized back in April when he said he didn’t think young, healthy people necessarily needed to be vaccinated. Rogan also said that he is “not a respected source of information.”

In his announcement, he did not make mention of the vaccine, though he did thank “modern medicine” for “pulling me out of this so quickly and easily.”

Rogan had previously been in Florida performing his stand-up hour “Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour.”

