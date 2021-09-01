http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/KdiH15CMoj8/poll-52-percent-say-biden-should-resign-over-afghanistan.php

It’s just one poll and the result may not hold as Afghanistan recedes from our consciousness, but the result is still noteworthy. A Rasmussen survey, conducted on August 30-31 among 1,000 “likely voters,” finds that 52 percent believe Joe Biden should resign because of his Afghanistan policy. 39 percent disagree.

Furthermore, if Biden does not resign (and he won’t, of course), 60 percent of those surveyed said he should be impeached. Rasmussen put that question by quoting Lindsey Graham and asking respondents whether they agreed with him. Graham’s statement was:

I think Joe Biden deserves to be impeached because he’s abandoned thousands of Afghans who fought with us and he’s going to abandon some American citizens because he capitulated to the Taliban to a 31 August deadline.

But there is one thing working in Biden’s favor. A majority of those surveyed do not consider Vice President Harris qualified to replace him. The split was 38-58 against the VP.

I infer that the 38 percent who said Harris is qualified to be president and the 39 percent who said Biden should not resign are largely the same people — hard core Democrats. (The cross-tabs suggest otherwise, but they rely on peoples’ self-identification of their party affiliation.) If so, Biden and Harris appear to have almost no support from anyone else.

At least for now, if the poll accurately reflects American public opinion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

