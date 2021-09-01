https://cnsnews.com/index.php/blog/craig-bannister/poll-trump-would-beat-biden-if-election-were-held-today-6-times-many-democrats

If the next presidential election were held today, former Republican President Donald Trump would defeat current Democrat President Joe Biden, a new, national Rasmussen survey reveals.

While 43% of U.S. likely voters say they would now vote for Trump, only 37% say they would vote for Biden and 14% would opt for some other candidate.

Voter regret regarding the choice made in the 2020 election is a major reason Trump would come out on top today, as six times as many Biden voters (12%) as Trump voters (2%) say they are sorry they voted for the candidate they did in the last election, Rasmussen reports:

“If a rematch of the 2020 election were held now, Trump would win, because only 79% of Biden voters say they would vote for him again and seven percent (7%) would switch their vote to Trump. By comparison, 81% of Trump’s 2020 voters would vote for him again and just two percent (2%) would switch to Biden.”

What’s more, voters who chose a third-party candidate in 2020 are three times more likely to vote for Trump (21%) than Biden (7%) today. Another 58% say they’d still vote for a third-party candidate, while 14% don’t know what they’d do.

Likewise, about twice as many of those who regret their 2020 vote say they’d now pick Trump (51%) as say they’d vote for Biden (26%).

The survey of 1,000 U.S. likely voters was conducted on August 16-17, 2021 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

More Democrats than Republicans were polled in the survey. By party, 38% of respondents were Democrat, 36% were Republican and 26% had some other political affiliation.

