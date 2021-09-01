https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/01/president-bidens-call-with-afghanistans-president-sounds-like-another-perfect-phone-call-to-ben-domenech/

As Twitchy reported, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki held a much different view of securing leaked call transcripts and recordings during the Trump administration. But now Reuters has told us that a leaked transcript shows Joe Biden, who was in charge of sending military aid to Afghanistan, asking that country’s president for a favor: project the picture to the world that the fight against the Taliban is going better than it really is.

The Federalist’s Ben Domenech seems to remember another “perfect” phone call with a foreign leader that got a lot of attention.

Wow, the President of the United States had a call with a foreign leader where POTUS asked the leader to lie on his behalf, and promised military assistance if he did as he was told. Do I have that right? — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 1, 2021

Sounds about right, yeah.

That was four or five days ago, Ben. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 1, 2021

Cmon man.

That was 4 or 5 days ago! pic.twitter.com/2GA9QOrl4b — David Brady (@davidebrady) September 1, 2021

Sounds about right to me — Suppressed Citizen (@DerangementSyn1) September 1, 2021

I heard that used to be an impeachable offense? — Hoogie (@Hoogalicious) September 1, 2021

Now based on precedent argued and established by the house that’s an impeachable offence. — Shaggi (@Shaggi48085607) September 1, 2021

And promised money. Our money. Don’t forget that part. — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) September 1, 2021

is this wrong? — Christopher Owens (@CDO55) September 1, 2021

seems worse than Trump’s call for sure… — Bob from Texas (@stockdemons) September 1, 2021

Trump was impeached for far less. — Roger Williams (@PIAccount1) September 1, 2021

Sounds damn near impeachable. — Captain MEME-O 💧 (@CaptainMEME_O) September 1, 2021

Perfect call right? — CJagielski (@c_jagielski) September 1, 2021

A perfect call, a beautiful call. — Doc Savage (@DocSavage63) September 1, 2021

Sounds like a perfect phone call to me — Tommie Huang (@tommiehuang) September 1, 2021

Biden to Ghani: Go out there and deliver some rosy lines of BS. It’s easy! I do it all the time! — ginny j. (@ncginny) September 1, 2021

And Ghani didn’t

So Joe did

And now US troops & 100s of innocent civilians are dead. — 𝓛𝓸𝓵𝓪 (@DroppedmicAgain) September 1, 2021

Where’s Adam Schiff to call for an investigation. — ClemMedia 🐍 (@JonClem310) September 1, 2021

Don’t worry, nothing will come of it, and you’ll be called a conspiracy theorist for even suggesting it. — Braedon Saunders (@braedonsaunders) September 1, 2021

Had to check the date on this tweet. — Flyer (@bama_flyer) September 1, 2021

Ben, Ben, Ben…have you forgotten already how downright mean Trump’s tweets were? — Jeff Sechelski (@JeffSechelski) September 1, 2021

And this certainly isn’t the first time we’ve had a “Quid Pro Joe” moment — we have one on videotape.

Related:

‘What changed?’ Jen Psaki no longer a fan of discussing leaked transcripts of a president’s phone calls https://t.co/5nrdIxeI5L — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 1, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

