https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/01/president-bidens-call-with-afghanistans-president-sounds-like-another-perfect-phone-call-to-ben-domenech/

As Twitchy reported, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki held a much different view of securing leaked call transcripts and recordings during the Trump administration. But now Reuters has told us that a leaked transcript shows Joe Biden, who was in charge of sending military aid to Afghanistan, asking that country’s president for a favor: project the picture to the world that the fight against the Taliban is going better than it really is.

The Federalist’s Ben Domenech seems to remember another “perfect” phone call with a foreign leader that got a lot of attention.

Sounds about right, yeah.

And this certainly isn’t the first time we’ve had a “Quid Pro Joe” moment — we have one on videotape.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...