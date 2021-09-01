https://nationalfile.com/breaking-trump-endorses-joe-kent-to-run-against-anti-trump-rep-jaime-herrera-beutler/

Today 45th President Donald Trump endorsed retired Green Beret Joe Kent in the Washington state U.S. House race to unseat anti-Trump Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach President Trump and generally aligns herself with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrat Party.

In the statement, President Trump wrote that “Joe Kent is a retired Green Beret and Gold Star husband running against RINO and incompetent Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler in the 3rd District of the State of Washington. Joe served his country proudly for many years and understands the tremendous cost of America’s wars in the Middle East, and elsewhere.” The 45th President added, “In Congress, Joe will be a warrior for the America First agenda, unlike Jaime Herrera Beutler who voted, despite the facts, against the Republican Party and for the Democrats’ impeachment scam.”

“Joe Kent is strong on Crime and the Border, loves our Military and our Vets, and will protect our Second Amendment, which is under siege,” President Trump added, before revealing that he “met Joe at Dover Air Force Base on the evening that his wife was being brought back from the Middle East, where she had been killed in combat. It was a very sad moment in Joe’s life, but I was incredibly impressed with him and told him that he should someday run for office – we need his voice and leadership in Washington, D.C. Now he is running, and Joe Kent has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Thank you very much President Trump! I’m honored & ready to take our country back! Join our movement – https://t.co/fD86UYnk1p pic.twitter.com/9fdqOWxN4F — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) September 1, 2021

Also in the race is Heidi St. John, the popular homeschool advocate who is accused of covering up the molestation of a 6-year-old in 2014, as National File recently reported. St. John allegedly refused to take part in exposing the abuser, and allegedly successfully got the the child’s mother ejected from a popular homeschool conference in retaliation.

