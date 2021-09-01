http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/e39Xb5g2UJ0/

A previously deported illegal alien has been accused of hitting and killing a 3-year-old girl while she was riding her tricycle in Henderson County, North Carolina, Breitbart News has learned.

Aaron Santiso, a 30-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested and charged with felony hit and run with injury or death, felony death by vehicle, and driving while impaired after he allegedly hit and killed 3-year-old Andi Lynn Blair on August 21.

Deputies have identified the child who was sadly killed in a hit and run while riding her tricycle. Andi Lynn Blair was 3 at the time of the accident but today would have been her 4th birthday. https://t.co/gpXhA6bMfI — FOX Carolina News (@foxcarolinanews) August 26, 2021

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Blair — set to turn 4 years old just before her death — was struck in the early evening while riding her tricycle in the cul-de-sac of her neighborhood in Flat Rock, North Carolina.

As police officers and first responders were dispatched to aid Blair, police secured a description of the vehicle and driver who allegedly hit her and drove off. When first responders got to the scene of the hit-and-run, Blair was deceased.

Quickly after getting the driver and vehicle description, Henderson County Sheriff’s officers stopped Santiso as he was driving north of the South Carolina state line. Officers arrested Santiso and charged him with Blair’s death.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to Breitbart News that they have requested local authorities to turn Santiso over to their custody if he is released at any time. An ICE spokesperson also confirmed that Santiso was previously deported to Mexico on November 15, 2019.

Santiso is currently being held at the Henderson County Jail on a $1 million bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

