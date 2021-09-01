https://www.dailywire.com/news/pro-life-americans-are-like-suicide-bombers-msnbc-guest

The mindset of pro-life advocates, who prayerfully offer compassion and assistance to women outside abortion facilities, is indistinguishable from the ideology of “a suicide bomber,” a guest told MSNBC recently.

Both sidewalk counselors and militant jihadists think they have “the moral duty to mess up somebody else’s life,” she said on the network’s “Politics Nation.”

The guest, civil rights attorney Jill Colleen Jefferson, began the segment by saying she opposed lynching and the taking of innocent black lives. Host Al Sharpton then turned the topic to abortion.

“As we talk about civil and human rights in Mississippi, I want to mention the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about a currently blocked state law that would ban all abortions after 15 weeks,” he said. “The heavily poor, young, and black women stand to lose access to the only abortion clinic in the state,” he said. “Sounds as much about civil rights as abortion rights to me.”

Jefferson replied:

Yes, this is a matter of civil rights. Having the right to an abortion is a constitutional right; it’s grounded in the right to privacy that is within the Constitution. And I find it really interesting that part of this argument is an argument about, you know, “the right to an abortion is not explicitly listed in the Constitution.” But you know what? Neither is the right to bear arms. The way that we interpret that law is the interpretation of a constitutional provision, the Second Amendment .. yet we’re not applying that same logic to the situation. What it reminds me of, quite honestly, is a suicide bomber — someone who feels like they have the right and the moral duty to mess up somebody else’s life for the greater good.

Members of the pro-life movement called the comparison outrageous.

“To compare pro-lifers, who compassionately work to save the lives of the unborn and their mothers, to maniacal suicide bombers who intentionally kill everyone around them shows she has no honest or thoughtful grasp on human rights,” Ryan Bomberger, the co-founder and chief creative officer of The Radiance Foundation, told Daily Wire.

“You can’t fight the inhumanity of lynching while embracing the inhumanity of abortion. Sadly, this is exactly what civil rights attorney Jill Collen Jefferson does,” Bomberger said.

To make matters worse, Jefferson “made those ignorant comments on the anniversary of Emmet Till’s lynching — an evil act carried out by those who had zero regard for his life because of his color,” he said.

“In 2018-2019, there were more black lives” taken “by the (racist/eugenic) violence of abortion than were killed nationwide in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries by the violence of lynching,” Bomberger claimed.

A total of 117,626 black babies were aborted in 2018, according to the CDC’s most recent abortion surveillance.

Bomberger added that Jefferson displayed “a peculiar lack of knowledge of the actual constitutional ‘right to bear arms’ while defending the non-existent right to kill another human being (born or unborn).”

The Constitution’s protection of private gun ownership seems far clearer than any alleged right to abortion. The Second Amendment states that “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.” The Supreme Court clarified in its 2008 District of Columbia v. Heller decision, “There seems to us no doubt, on the basis of both text and history, that the Second Amendment conferred an individual right to keep and bear arms,” which is “unconnected with militia service.”

The Supreme Court based the right to abortion on the “right to privacy,” which the court discovered just eight years earlier in Griswold v. Connecticut. In that case, the justices ruled that, although the Constitution did not address the issue under consideration, “[t]he Bill of Rights have penumbras, formed by emanations from those guarantees that help give them life and substance.” For the first time in Supreme Court history, Roe v. Wade asserted that abortion fell under the newly discovered “right” to “sexual privacy,” which is “said to be protected by the Bill of Rights or its penumbra.” Legal scholars across the political spectrum have said the ruling lacks sound legal reasoning.

Jefferon’s comments add her to the growing list of leftists who have likened conservative Christian Americans to the Taliban in recent days.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid approvingly shared a tweet stating, “The Republicans … are actively working to strip women of their freedom to vote and to make reproductive decisions. They’re more in line with the Taliban than Democrats on women’s issues.”

Freelance journalist Feminista Jones said Thursday, “Always funny to me when [Christians] pretend their religion is somehow less oppressive of women than Islam [laughing my a** off].”

Always funny to me when Xtians pretend their religion is somehow less oppressive of women than Islam lmao https://t.co/fVIbQwPo6a — The Best Ya Mama Joke Never Told (@FeministaJones) August 17, 2021

On Sunday, Obama administration Secretary of Education Arne Duncan likened “anti-mask” people to suicide bombers. “Have you noticed how strikingly similar both the mindsets and actions between the suicide bombers at Kabul’s airport, and the anti-mask and anti-vax people here?” Duncan wrote on Twitter. “They both blow themselves up, inflict harm on those around them, and are convinced they are fighting for freedom.” He subsequently deleted the tweet.

Bomberger, who is black, values civil rights — but said the right to be born must precede all other legal guarantees.

“Without life, no other civil rights matter,” Bomberger said.

The pro-life organization Live Action did not respond to The Daily Wire’s requests for comment.

