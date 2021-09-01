https://www.lifenews.com/2021/09/01/pro-life-groups-celebrate-texas-becoming-the-first-state-in-america-to-ban-abortions/

Pro-life Americans are celebrating the state of Texas today, which becomes the first state in the nation to have an abortion ban go into effect after the Supreme Court declined to block it.

As LifeNews.com reported, Texas just became the first state in nearly 50 years to be allowed to protect unborn babies by banning almost all abortions.

On Wednesday, the state heartbeat law went into effect, prohibiting abortions once an unborn baby’s heartbeat is detectable, about six weeks of pregnancy. The legislation has the potential to save tens of thousands of babies’ lives in Texas, including about 100 every day.

Leading pro-life groups are celebrating the excellent news.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the national pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List, told LifeNews:

“This is an historic moment in the fight to protect women and children from abortion. We’re excited to see the Heartbeat Act save lives starting today and stand with our allies on the front lines serving mothers and families. The American people are eager to humanize our extreme, outdated abortion laws. This law reflects the scientific reality that unborn children are human beings, with beating hearts by six weeks. We are grateful for Governor Abbott’s leadership, the courage of the Texas Legislature, and all our pro-life allies in statehouses across the nation who are continually fighting for the unborn and their mothers. With the Dobbs case on the horizon, we hope that the Court is finally ready to let this debate move forward democratically, restoring the right of states to protect our most vulnerable brothers and sisters.”

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for the Stanton Public Policy Center, states:

“We are thankful the Supreme Court refused to block a law which will save thousands of children from abortion violence. As Dr. Martin Luther King said, ‘A lie cannot live forever,’ and the court’s decision is a clear reminder Roe v. Wade is crumbling and will soon end up on the scrapheap of history like chattel slavery and segregation. “The local pro-life community is activated and energized like never before and we look forward to the Dobbs v. Jackson case this fall, which could overturn Roe.”

Mike Gonidakis, President of Ohio Right to Life told LifeNews:



“Ohio Right to Life is extremely encouraged to learn that the United States Supreme Court chose not block Texas’s heartbeat law. Babies in Texas now have new historic protections and we believe that soon babies across our nation will be afforded those same protections when the court overturns Roe v. Wade for good. Abortion victimizes women and kills children. It has no place in a society that strives to give every human being a chance at a free and full life. This moment serves as an important reminder that America is pro-life and that regardless of the obstacles put before us, we will end abortion. Texas’s commitment to put the needs of women and children, not a billion-dollar industry that profits from their pain, first is an inspiration for us all. We won’t stop until every child is protected from the violence of abortion and every woman is empowered for life. Ohio is pro-life and we will end abortion.”

Former Planned Parenthood director Abby Johnson told LifeNews:

“When this law goes into effect on September 1, Texas will make history as the only state attempting to protect and preserve all innocent life from the destruction of abortion. I am so proud to live in this great state and under a governor and legislature that puts the lives of innocent human beings above any other policies. More than 85% of abortions will be abolished in Texas. “We know women will not stop wanting abortions after September 1 and have in place a robust ministry, Loveline, that has already helped more 400 women in crisis pregnancies get the help they need to carry their babies to term and support their families. We urge them to contact us. People who work at abortion clinics may also be facing the loss of their jobs. And Then There Were None is here to help them get out for good, find new jobs, and heal from their time in the industry if they desire. “If Roe v. Wade is overturned, and I believe it will be, then the question of abortion will go to the states. Texas is well ahead of that curve and I hope other states follow in their footsteps and end the brutal procedure of abortion in this country.”

National Institute of Family and Life Advocates President Thomas Glessner added:

NIFLA is thrilled that unborn babies in the state of Texas will be protected from slaughter. We congratulate Texas for being the first state in America to ban killing innocent children in the womb as early as six weeks in pregnancy. Furthermore, we applaud the U. S. Supreme Court for allowing the ban to take effect and saving lives. This development holds positive ramifications for future SCOTUS cases and for our nation. As NIFLA argued in our Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization brief, the high court must end the crime against humanity that is abortion and gut Roe v. Wade. Today, we are one step closer to this goal. Life is winning. NIFLA’s network of more than 1,600 pregnancy centers and medical clinics stands at the ready to help mothers and babies in a post-Roe America. We are here to empower the choice of life.

Linda Thomas, Director of Community Outreach for Stanton Healthcare, comments:

“As a woman who knows the lasting pain of abortion personally, along with thousands of other women, today I celebrate the Texas law taking effect. Countless babies will be saved, and countless mothers will be spared from the trauma of abortion. “In our clinics, a full 90% of women considering an abortion report feeling pressured by someone they trust. That is not true choice. “The Texas law will provide these women a welcome reprieve. Almost all women instinctively want their baby, but far too many lack the support and resources, which leads them to believe abortion is their only option. We get to educate women with the truth, provide them with practical help and empower them as they embrace motherhood.”

