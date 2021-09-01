https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/01/rep-dan-crenshaw-will-comment-on-daniel-dales-helicopter-fact-check-when-dale-fact-checks-bidens-claim-to-george-stephanopoulos/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler was afraid that people on the Right were making the Taliban look like savages by falsely claiming they’d hung someone from one of their new U.S. helicopters. Kessler asked that everyone delete their tweets and retweets because according to counterterrorism expert Faran Jeffrey, it was “apparently a Taliban militant hanging from a rope with a Taliban flag.”

Among those who’d shared the tweet was Rep. Dan Crenshaw, and CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale wanted to know why Crenshaw was spreading fake news.

When I reached out to Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s office about his promotion of the false “hanging” claim, his spokesman said he, the spokesman, wouldn’t respond to my request for comment on this until I accepted his demand to fact check a certain Biden comment. https://t.co/EYwMi5QvNx — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 1, 2021

Which certain Biden comment was that, exactly?

Here’s that “certain Biden comment” Daniel is referring to. Wasn’t worth his time I guess. https://t.co/l1GR0ttLNd pic.twitter.com/29vwDyMSQu — Justin Discigil (@JDiscigil) September 1, 2021

That shouldn’t be too tough to fact-check seeing as the video is everywhere:

STEPHANOPOULOS: “Are you committed to making sure that the troops stay until every American who wants to be out is out?” BIDEN: “Yes… if there’s American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out.”

pic.twitter.com/0DIhuPKrbX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 30, 2021

Sheesh. The Taliban has the most relentless rapid response PR team in the business. I hope they’re paying Dale well. https://t.co/dWNlaP1lF9 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 1, 2021

Looks like his “fact checks” skew about 20-1 towards the GOP. Can someone fact check that? — Andrew Lajeunesse (@aclgop) September 1, 2021

What’s the truth? Did the U.S. stay until all Americans were out or not? Let’s check some facts!

