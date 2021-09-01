https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/01/rep-dan-crenshaw-will-comment-on-daniel-dales-helicopter-fact-check-when-dale-fact-checks-bidens-claim-to-george-stephanopoulos/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler was afraid that people on the Right were making the Taliban look like savages by falsely claiming they’d hung someone from one of their new U.S. helicopters. Kessler asked that everyone delete their tweets and retweets because according to counterterrorism expert Faran Jeffrey, it was “apparently a Taliban militant hanging from a rope with a Taliban flag.”

Among those who’d shared the tweet was Rep. Dan Crenshaw, and CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale wanted to know why Crenshaw was spreading fake news.

Which certain Biden comment was that, exactly?

That shouldn’t be too tough to fact-check seeing as the video is everywhere:

What’s the truth? Did the U.S. stay until all Americans were out or not? Let’s check some facts!

