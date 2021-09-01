https://www.theblaze.com/shows/glenn-tv/glenn-beck-biden-afghanistan

Tonight on “Glenn TV,” Glenn Beck outlines everything that led up to the chaos in Kabul in a blow-by-blow takedown that SHOULD lead to massive resignations within the Biden administration and top military brass. Americans died. Americans are – TO THIS DAY – still stranded, and it is ALL on President Joe Biden.

Glenn interviews The Nazarene Fund’s Rudy Atallah who gives an update on the total rescue numbers and details the obstacles he’s had to overcome with the State Department. He explains why he believes they are thwarting private sector rescue efforts and says the numbers of Americans begging to be rescued are in the thousands — not hundreds — and “will exceed any number that has come out of Jen Psaki’s mouth.” While The Nazarene Fund rescue efforts continue in a more perilous Afghanistan, Rudy reveals another terrifying obstacle: Chinese and Russians resources deployed to assist the Taliban in rounding up church leaders, women, journalists, and lawyers who put terrorists away.

Glenn also interviews Tim Kennedy, an Afghanistan war veteran and president of Sheepdog Response who partnered with SaveOurAllies.org to sneak past the Taliban and bring thousands to safety. He details the moment the bomb went off when he was on the ground at the Kabul airport and addresses the Taliban kill list. “They will kill babies, execute women, and cut your tongue out. That’s just the G-rated stuff.”

