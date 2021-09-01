https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/01/richard-grenell-suggests-nyts-maggie-haberman-study-computer-programming-if-shes-not-going-to-cover-bidens-phone-call/

Earlier, Twitchy reported that Reuters had obtained a leaked transcript and audio of a call between President Biden and then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, during which Biden asked Ghani to proclaim publicly that the fight against the Taliban was going well “whether it is true or not.” “There is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture,” Biden insisted.

Richard Grenell alerted the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman to the story:

Haberman explained that international affairs isn’t her regular beat and that another desk would be covering the story. Actually, she didn’t say that, but rather posted a meme.

It’s astounding how much social media has allowed media figures to expose themselves for the children they are.

Haberman’s fair game. The Times’ executive editor released a statement calling her “one of the finest journalists of this generation.” We’d expect the Times to assign a journalist of her caliber to cover something this big.

She could have ignored him if he’s truly nobody.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...