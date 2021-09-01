https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/01/richard-grenell-suggests-nyts-maggie-haberman-study-computer-programming-if-shes-not-going-to-cover-bidens-phone-call/

Earlier, Twitchy reported that Reuters had obtained a leaked transcript and audio of a call between President Biden and then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, during which Biden asked Ghani to proclaim publicly that the fight against the Taliban was going well “whether it is true or not.” “There is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture,” Biden insisted.

Richard Grenell alerted the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman to the story:

Biden asked a world leader to lie. Where is @maggieNYT? — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 1, 2021

Haberman explained that international affairs isn’t her regular beat and that another desk would be covering the story. Actually, she didn’t say that, but rather posted a meme.

It’s astounding how much social media has allowed media figures to expose themselves for the children they are.

You write for the New York Times. You critique people for a living. Don’t make this about you. If you pretend to be unbiased but are an advocate for the Democrats then you will get criticized. Learn to code if you can’t handle criticism of your public writings. https://t.co/1uuarJ2APj — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 1, 2021

Haberman’s fair game. The Times’ executive editor released a statement calling her “one of the finest journalists of this generation.” We’d expect the Times to assign a journalist of her caliber to cover something this big.

She could have ignored him if he’s truly nobody.

