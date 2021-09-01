https://100percentfedup.com/tucker-carlson-torches-senator-lindsey-graham-for-past-comments-on-afghanistan/

Tucker Carlson has been going after Senator Lindsey Graham recently and really torched him tonight. Carlson showed clip after clip of Graham supporting and promoting the war in Afghanistan, including the deployment of 35k troops. He showed numerous clips of Graham overstating progress in Afghanistan.

Tucker calls Graham one of the “main mouthpieces” lying to the American people for decades. The first clip is the one where Graham promotes Obama’s wish to send 35k troops into Afghanistan. Graham said we have a “game plan” in Afghanistan.

The second clip is of Graham promising we’re on the “verge of turning this around” and then says there shouldn’t be a withdrawal of troops.

The third clip is from this Spring and is of Graham claiming everything is great in Afghanistan.

It’s about time someone called out politicians like Graham, and we can’t think of a better person to do it.

Tucker ends the segment by saying that Graham won’t go on his show. That says so much.

