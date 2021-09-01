https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-01-science-cult-cdc-walensky-hope-booster-shots-not-data.html

Resident Joe Biden of the White House nursing home has given the green light for Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “booster” shots, which his teleprompter told him will soon become available to help keep people “safe” against the latest “wave” of the plandemic. The only problem is that there is zero science to back this latest injection push.

Rochelle Walensky, the Biden-appointed head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully admits that “hope” rather than “data” is behind the booster injection scheme. Nothing in the scientific literature suggests that injecting “fully vaccinated” people with more experimental mRNA chemicals will do anything whatsoever to “flatten the curve,” and yet this illegitimate regime is going forward with it regardless.

“TODAY” show host Savannah Guthrie really laid into Walensky during a recent segment, calling on her to procure some kind of data to show that booster shots will help the current situation. As expected, Walensky could not come up with anything other than her own personal faith that more transhumanist chemicals are what people need to avoid testing “positive” for the so-called “delta variant.”

“So, there’s actually hope – we don’t have data yet,” Walensky openly admitted.

“We do know that the higher levels of protection certainly in the alpha variant resulted in less transmission and we have not yet seen the data, but we are hopeful that the booster will not only protect you, give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants. It might also decrease the level of virus that you have and make it less transmissible.”

Walensky admits that plandemic vaccines are a religion rather than actual science

Walensky appeared on Wolf Blitzer’s CNN show earlier in August, admitting during that interview that Chinese Virus shots do not in any way stop infection or spread. Why is she now claiming otherwise?

The answer, of course, is that Walensky is a liar just like Tony Fauci. Both of these fake “doctors” talk a big game about what they claim to know about “science,” but neither has ever presented a lick of actual evidence to support the notion that jabbing people with “Operation Warp Speed” needles is doing anything other than destroying people’s immune systems while spreading more disease.

Meanwhile, Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccines – meaning he actually knows what he is talking about – is urging caution with regard to the continued administration of these deadly injections.

“RE substituting hope for data on this ‘more is better’ boosting strategy,” Dr. Malone tweeted, blasting Walensky for substituting her faith for actual science.

“We are not mice, we are humans,” Dr. Malone added. “Please respect our lives. Immunology is a complex system. If you are going to insist on exerting authoritarian control regarding mandated jabs, at least get data first!”

In a separate tweet, Dr. Malone emphasized that “more is not always better” when it comes to vaccines.

“Sometimes it can be decidedly worse,” he added, suggesting that the government’s current approach to dealing with the China Flu is seriously misguided. “So please, respect us, our lives, and our health. Policy must be evidence based.”

It is a wonder that Dr. Malone has not been banned from Twitter. His statements, despite his being an actual authority on the matter, directly contradict the narrative being peddled by the likes of Fauci and Walensky, which to the social media “gods” means he is spreading “misinformation.”

“Wishing real hard is not science, but the ‘follow the science’ congregants demand we listen to these clowns,” wrote one commenter at Townhall about Walensky.

More of the latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

